New Suit

Tapestry, the parent company of Kate Spade and Coach, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case, brought by attorneys Roderick V. Hannah and Pelayo Duran on behalf of Nelson Fernandez, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81447, Fernandez v. Tapestry, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 6:03 PM