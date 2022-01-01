New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March and July 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and confidential personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung current and former customers. The suit is backed by Fine, Kaplan and Black. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05745, Fernandez v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.