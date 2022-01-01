New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March and July 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and confidential personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung current and former customers. The case is backed by Fine Kaplan & Black. The case is 1:22-cv-05745, Fernandez v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.