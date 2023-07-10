New Suit - Website Accessibility

Graybar Electric, a privately owned distributor of industrial supplies headquartered in Missouri, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorneys Pelayo M. Duran and Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Nelson Fernandez, who asserts that the defendant's website is not fully accessible to the visually impaired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61305, Fernandez v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

July 10, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Nelson Fernandez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

Roderick V. Hannah, Esq., P.A.

defendants

Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA