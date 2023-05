Who Got The Work

Martin S. Krezalek and Michael R. Esposito of Blank Rome have entered appearances for men's apparel company Canali U.S.A. Inc. in a website accessibility lawsuit. The action was filed March 16 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Roderick V. Hannah and Law Office of Pelayo Duran on behalf of Nelson Fernandez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, is 9:23-cv-80415, Fernandez v. Canali U.S.A. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Nelson Fernandez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

Roderick V. Hannah, Esq., P.A.

defendants

Canali U.S.A. Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA