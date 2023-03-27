New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Monday in New Jersey District Court against market research firm AUS Inc. The complaint claims that AUS failed to safeguard the personal information of consumers and employees which were made vulnerable during a Nov. 2022 breach. The class is also represented by Markovits Stock & DeMarco. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01713, Fernandez v. AUS, Inc.

March 27, 2023, 4:06 PM

Winston Fernandez

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Aus, Inc.

