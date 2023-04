Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Monday removed a lawsuit against Azimut Benetti Service USA and Volvo Penta of the Americas to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Heise Suarez Melville on behalf of the owners of a luxury yacht. The case is 1:23-cv-21343, Fernandez et al v. Volvo Penta Of The Amiericas LLC et al.

Automotive

April 10, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Eloy Padron

Martha Fernandez

defendants

Azimut Benetti Service USA, Inc.

Volvo Penta Of The Amiericas LLC

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute