Who Got The Work

Michael Brent Hicks, William Clint Pentecost and Riley Thomas Svikhart of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and other defendants in a pending civil rights class action. The suit, filed April 10 in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of children in DCFS custody, contends that the Louisiana DCFS is critically understaffed and underfunded, resulting in the failure provide critical services for foster children and multiple deaths of children in state custody. The complaint alleges that DCFS fails to pay sufficient salaries or provide proper training, resulting in high turnover rates. The court action was filed by Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn; Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell; and A Better Childhood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson, is 3:24-cv-00289, Fernandez et al v. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services et al.

Government

May 28, 2024, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

B. Jacob

Bert Babington

Charles Cusimano

Claris Smith

Hector Linares

J Jackson

M Amelia

P Carter

R Katrina

Ramona Fernandez

S Joseph

S Justine

S Mikaela

Steven Scheckman

W Alan

Plaintiffs

Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn

A Better Childhood

A Better Childhood, Inc.

defendants

David N Matlock

Jeffrey Landry

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation