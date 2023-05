Removed To Federal Court

Home Depot removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by the Nourmand Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to compensate employees for mandatory pre-shift COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks. Home Depot is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. The case is 2:23-cv-03640, Fernandez Clemente v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Debora Fernandez Clemente

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., a Delaware Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches