Who Got The Work

Kenneth B. Siepman and Christina M. Kamelhair of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Roche Diagnostics Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 3 in Indiana Southern District Court by Delaney & Delaney on behalf of a former Roche vice president of marketing who contends that she was not given an opportunity to apply for a newly created position following a merger due to gender, disability and ethnic bias, resulting in her loss of employment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:22-cv-01948, Fernandes v. Roche Diagnostics Corporation.