New Suit - Employment

Roche Diagnostics Corp. was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was brought by Delaney & Delaney on behalf of a former Roche vice president of marketing who contends that she was not given an opportunity to apply for a newly created position following a merger due to gender, disability and ethnic bias, resulting in her loss of employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01948, Fernandes v. Roche Diagnostics Corporation.