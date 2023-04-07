New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

New York's Mount Saint Mary College was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, pertains to a hacking incident in late 2022 that exposed the personal information of approximately 17,000 individuals, including students, applicants and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-02872, Fernandes v. Mount Saint Mary College.

Education

April 07, 2023, 9:27 AM

