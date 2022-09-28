New Suit - Securities Class Action

Centessa Pharmaceuticals and members of its board of directors, including former director and current FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, were slapped with a securities class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the development of the company's lixivaptan and ZF874 drugs, which were both discontinued after poor clinical trial results. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07030, Fernandes v. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 28, 2022, 7:14 PM