Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Steven A. Siegel has entered an appearance for Wawa Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed April 20 in Florida Middle District Court by Justice Litigation Associates on behalf of a former cashier who alleges that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking accommodation pursuant to the FMLA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00869, Ferguson v. Wawa, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Lydia Ferguson

Plaintiffs

Justice Litigation Associates PLLC

defendants

Wawa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act