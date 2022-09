New Suit

Nexstar Media Group, the owner of nearly 200 U.S. television stations, and Steel Bridge were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00649, Ferguson v. Nexstar Media Group et al.

Telecommunications

September 01, 2022, 8:35 PM