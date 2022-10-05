New Suit - Wrongful Death

General Motors and Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, were hit with wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Hossley & Embry on behalf of John Mark Ferguson, representative of the estates of three individuals who lost their lives due to an allegedly defective automotive seating system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00388, Ferguson v. General Motors, LLC et al.

Automotive

October 05, 2022, 7:10 PM