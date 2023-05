New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Community Health Systems was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought by attorney David A. McLaughlin and Lynch Carpenter on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 3:23-cv-00443, Ferguson v. Community Health Systems Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Ferguson

Plaintiffs

Lynch Carpenter LLP

David A. McLaughlin

Carlson Lynch Ltd

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

CHSPSC, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct