Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kuraray America and the Chemours Co. to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jim Leach L.C. on behalf of David Ferguson and Kuraray employee Deidra Ferguson. The case is 2:22-cv-00336, Ferguson et al v. The Chemours Company FC LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 12, 2022, 2:50 PM