New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Tousley Brain Stephens on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a late 2022 cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00142, Ferguson et al. v. T-Mobile USA Inc.

Telecommunications

January 31, 2023, 8:55 PM