New Suit - Personal Injury

Renaissance Hotel Management Co., a subsidiary of Marriott International, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Saunders & Chabert, contends that a guest was injured when a wheel fell off of a defective wheelchair loaned by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02389, Ferguson et al v. Renaissance Hotel Management Company, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 07, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Candice Ramos-Ferguson

Christopher Ferguson

Daivd A Ferguson

Linda Ferguson

Minor Gabriel Ferguson

Plaintiffs

Saunders & Chabert

defendants

Renaissance Hotel Management Company, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims