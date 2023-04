New Suit - Contract

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Ferguson Enterprises LLC. The suit, targeting Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc., alleges nonpayment of an outstanding balance for delivered goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00586, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC v. Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc.

Pennsylvania

April 06, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Plaintiffs

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

defendants

Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract