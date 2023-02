New Suit - Contract

Balch & Bingham filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of Ferguson Enterprises LLC. The complaint pursues claims against GH Mechanical and Services for allegedly failing to pay for construction materials provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00511, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC v. Gh Mechanical and Services, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

February 09, 2023, 4:28 PM