New Suit - Contract

Ferguson Enterprises filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jones & Smith Contractors, Sauer Construction and Federal Insurance Co. on Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for waterworks under a construction subcontract, was filed by Smith Debnam Narron Drake Saintsing & Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-01180, Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Jones & Smith Contractors LLC et al.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Ferguson Enterprises, LLC of Virginia

Plaintiffs

Smith Debnam Narron Drake Saintsing & Myers, LLP

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Jones & Smith Contractors, LLC

Sauer Construction, LLC a/k/a Sauer Incorporated

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects