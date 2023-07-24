Ferguson Enterprises filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jones & Smith Contractors, Sauer Construction and Federal Insurance Co. on Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for waterworks under a construction subcontract, was filed by Smith Debnam Narron Drake Saintsing & Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-01180, Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Jones & Smith Contractors LLC et al.
Insurance
July 24, 2023, 7:27 PM