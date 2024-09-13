Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Marie Trimble Holvick has entered an appearance for Emporium SF, the operator of a multilevel bar and arcade, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed July 30 in California Northern District Court by Rein & Clefton on behalf of Jerin Fenton, contends that the plaintiff was allegedly unable to access the defendant's establishment in a wheelchair due to physical barriers at the premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Peter H. Kang, is 3:24-cv-04604, Fenton v. Emporium SF, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 13, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerin Fenton

Plaintiffs

Rein & Clefton Attorneys At Law

Defendants

Divisadero Hayes, LLC

Emporium SF, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA