Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Farella Braun + Martel on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by Mayall Hurley on behalf of a former warehouse employee. The case is 2:23-cv-00316, Fenton v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 21, 2023, 8:37 PM