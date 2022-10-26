Removed To Federal Court

Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, removed a personal injury suit to Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Dale E. Anstine on behalf of David Fentiman, accuses the defendant of negligently loading a delivery of limestone resulting in injuries to the plaintiff. Vulcan Materials is represented by Zarwin, Baum, Devito, Kaplan, Schaer & Toddy. The case is 1:22-cv-01689, Fentiman v. Vulcan Materials Company.

