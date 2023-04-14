Who Got The Work

Jenee I. Gaskin and Virginia Woodfork of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for United States Gypsum Company (USG) in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Feb. 27 in Colorado District Court by Murray Law on behalf of a former general manager, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for speaking out about racially offensive comments that were made in a presentation given by two USG directors. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix, is 1:23-cv-00525, Fenner v. United States Gypsum Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 14, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Earl Fenner, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Murray Law LLC

defendants

United States Gypsum Company

Earl Fenner

L&W Supply

US Gypsum Company

defendant counsels

Murray Law LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination