News From Law.com

In a continuation of its recent growth in the Golden State, midsize firm Fennemore has opened a new office in Orange County, joining with an agribusiness boutique. The 250-attorney firm combined on Oct. 1 with Rynn & Janowsky, a 36-year-old firm that worked closely with Western Growers and its 3,000 members on agricultural and labor issues.

Legal Services

October 06, 2022, 4:19 PM