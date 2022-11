Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CarMax to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to provide a valid title for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, was filed by attorney William J. Rice on behalf of Nygakrystle Fennell. The case is 4:22-cv-04115, Fennell v. Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.