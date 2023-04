Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Financial to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by Herman & Wells on behalf of the Estate of Shawn Elton Earl Thomas. The case is 8:23-cv-00839, Fennell-Thomas, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Shawn Elton Earl Thomas v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Fennell-Thomas, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Shawn Elton Earl Thomas

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute