New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coursera, an American online learning platform, was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of charging automatic renewal fees without gaining affirmative consent or providing sufficient disclosures under California's Automatic Renewal Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00449, Feng et al. v. Coursera Inc.