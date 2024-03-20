Who Got The Work

Amy J. Wilkes of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for Taco Morro Loco in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access and accommodation barriers at the defendant's 41st Street South premises, was filed Feb. 19 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Law Office of Edward I. Zwilling on behalf of Melissa Fendley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. England III, is 2:24-cv-00198, Fendley v. Taco Morro Loco LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 20, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Fendley

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Edward I Zwilling LLC

defendants

Taco Morro Loco LLC

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA