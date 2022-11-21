Who Got The Work

Mac B. Greaves of Jones Walker and Carl Chamblee Jr. of Chamblee & Malone have stepped in to defend Tuyet Sterrey and La Cazuela Mexican Cuisine, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Oct. 6 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Law Office of Edward I. Zwilling on behalf of Melissa Fendley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. England III, is 2:22-cv-01292, Fendley v. La Cazuela Mexican Cuisine LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 21, 2022, 10:38 AM