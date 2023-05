New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Fendgo LLC, asserts a patent for an emergency personal protection system that activates the camera and location-sharing units on a mobile device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00221, Fendgo LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

May 19, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Fendgo LLC

Plaintiffs

Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims