Fender, the musical instrument manufacturer famous for its guitars, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Win-D-Fender LLC, Argyle International and other defendants on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Dentons, accuses the defendants of unlawfully using the marks 'Win-De-Fender' and 'En-D-Fender' to sell musical instruments and related accessories. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06129, Fender Musical Instruments Corp. et al. v. Win-D-Fender LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 28, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Plaintiffs

Dentons

defendants

Argyle International, Inc.

Clement Kwok

Nathan Mark Dooly

Win-D-Fender, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims