New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The Walt Disney Company was hit with an antitrust class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with live TV streaming services. The suit, brought by Bathaee Dunn, is part of a string of cases accusing Disney of misusing its ownership of Hulu and ESPN to negotiate anticompetitive carriage agreements, causing the price of live TV streaming services to double above the market value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-07533, Fendelander et al. v. Walt Disney Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 30, 2022, 8:45 PM