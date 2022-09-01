New Suit - Trade Secrets

FemtoMetrix, a metrology company which creates technology for detecting defects in semiconductor wafers, filed a trade secret lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Perkins Coie, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to launch their competing company Weichong Semiconductor Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01624, FemtoMetrix Inc. v. Huang et al.

