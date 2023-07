New Suit - Employment

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, was sued Monday in New York Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Kessler Matura P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00887, Felton v. Plug Power, Inc.

Automotive

July 24, 2023, 6:37 PM

