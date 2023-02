New Suit

Bishop Wayne R. Felton and Holy Christian Church International filed a defamation lawsuit against De'Mario Jives and DeMajio Media on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, accuses Jives of posting videos on social media which falsely accuse Felton of sexual misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00467, Felton et al. v. Jives et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 27, 2023, 4:08 PM