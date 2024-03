News From Law.com

The Florida Bar announced the state Supreme Court has disciplined nine attorneys from Feb. 1 to Feb. 26. Of the nine, two were disbarred, four had their licenses revoked, two were suspended, and one faced reprimand. One of the disciplined lawyers practiced in South Florida. Another is now designated a sexual predator, and one was involved in the Jan. 6th attacks in Washington, D.C.

Government

February 29, 2024, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /