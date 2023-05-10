New Suit - Patent

Fellow Industries sued Turlyn International, Haier America Trading and LTMATE Global for patent and trademark infringement on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Goodwin Procter and PCFB Law, accuses the defendants of selling knockoff versions of the plaintiff's gooseneck kettles for pour-over coffee and tea brewing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02270, Fellow Industries Inc. v. Turlyn International Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 10, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Fellow Industries, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Goodwin Procter

defendants

Does 1-5

Haier America Trading, LLC

Ltmate Global Inc.

Turlyn International, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims