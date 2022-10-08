Who Got The Work

Davis Wright Tremaine partner William E. Walsh has entered an appearance for American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 24 in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of a remote employee who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption to the organization's COVID-19 mandate. The plainitff is represented by Hurwitz Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colin Stirling Bruce, is 2:22-cv-02174, Felkner v. American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 08, 2022, 12:57 PM