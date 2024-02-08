Who Got The Work

Brian E. Middlebrook and Jared M. Mogil of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Michael Ainbinder and Robert Ainbinder in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which seeks nearly $6 million in damages, was filed Nov. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Conway & Conway on behalf of Phil Felice, Dawn Felice and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of falsely representing NYIAX's financial status and prospective IPO date in order to obtain investment funds from the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-10138, Felice et al v. Westpark Capital, Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 08, 2024, 9:18 AM

Dawn Felice

Frank Held

Kathleen Spivack

Linda Spivack

Michael Carey

Paul Spivack

Phil Felice

Steven Spivack

Vincent Ruta

Conway & Conway

Michael Ainbinder

Nyiax, Inc.

Robert Ainbinder

Westpark Capital, Inc.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Clausen Miller

Westpark Capital

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws