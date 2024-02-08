Brian E. Middlebrook and Jared M. Mogil of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Michael Ainbinder and Robert Ainbinder in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which seeks nearly $6 million in damages, was filed Nov. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Conway & Conway on behalf of Phil Felice, Dawn Felice and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of falsely representing NYIAX's financial status and prospective IPO date in order to obtain investment funds from the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-10138, Felice et al v. Westpark Capital, Inc. et al.
February 08, 2024, 9:18 AM