Duane Morris partner Michael H. Gibson has entered an appearance for Oppenheimer & Co. in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Forchelli Deegan Terrana on behalf of Ross Feldsher, who accuses Michael Makowenskyj of conspiring with Christopher Lazos of Oppenheimer & Co. to defraud him of his $250,000 investment. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, is 1:23-cv-09191, Feldsher v. Makowenskyj et al.
Banking & Financial Services
January 24, 2024, 9:11 AM