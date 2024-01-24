Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Michael H. Gibson has entered an appearance for Oppenheimer & Co. in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Forchelli Deegan Terrana on behalf of Ross Feldsher, who accuses Michael Makowenskyj of conspiring with Christopher Lazos of Oppenheimer & Co. to defraud him of his $250,000 investment. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, is 1:23-cv-09191, Feldsher v. Makowenskyj et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2024, 9:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Ross Feldsher

Plaintiffs

Forchelli Deegan Terrana

Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP

defendants

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

1800 Liquors Holding Group, LLC

Anamae Merchants, LLC

Boom Cups Holdings, LLC

Celebrity Sports Entertainment, LLC

Christopher Lazos

Mak 1800 Liquors, LLC

Mak Boom Cups, LLC

Michael Makowenskyj

Parlor Games, LLC

Team Boom Cups, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws