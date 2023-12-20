Who Got The Work

Caroline Pignatelli of Cooley has entered an appearance for biotech company Scynexis Inc., its former CEO and former CFO Ivor Macleod in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Nov. 7 in New Jersey District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody & Agnello; Glancy Prongay & Murray; and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, contends that the company did not have effective internal controls and procedures, as well as adequate internal oversight policies to ensure that its vendor complied with current good manufacturing practices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-22082, Feldman v. Scynexis, Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2023, 7:46 AM

