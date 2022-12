Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, concerning claims associated with a disability income policy, was filed by attorney Randy D. Curry on behalf of Dr. Scott Feldman. The case is 2:22-cv-09118, Feldman v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 3:34 PM