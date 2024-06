News From Law.com

Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig is accusing its insurer of refusing to pay for a $565,000 legal malpractice settlement that the Philadelphia personal injury firm reached with a former client. But the firm's insurer, Allied World, alleged in counterclaims that Feldman Shepherd retained defense counsel and reached the settlement without the insurer's consent.

June 24, 2024, 5:12 PM

