Feldman Shepherd Lands 3 Laterals to Fortify Core Practices ...

In a rare lateral move, three attorneys are shifting their practices to join Philadelphia plaintiff's firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig as part of the firm's efforts to shore up its core practices and begin expansion into new areas.Philadelphia Board of Education President Reginald Streater, formerly of Berger Montague, joined the firm at the attorney level along with by Daniel Klaproth of Murray, Stone & Wilson and Samuel Mukiibi of Grant & Eisenhofer at the beginning of September.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

October 05, 2023, 6:23 PM

