Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Equifax, TransUnion and US Bank to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Los Angeles Legal Solutions on behalf of Jon P. Felderman. The case is 2:22-cv-05813, Felderman v. U.S. Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2022, 4:35 AM