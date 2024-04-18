Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partners Cory J. Skolnick and Carrie M. Mattingly have stepped in as defense counsel to Ledvance LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 2 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff and Dinsmore & Shohl on behalf of Feit Electric Company, asserts a single patent related to white LED filament packages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, is 5:24-cv-00031, Feit Electric Company, Inc. v. Ledvance, LLC.

Kentucky

April 18, 2024, 8:07 AM

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims